Man wanted for failure to appear in court on cocaine charges

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Springfield police are seeking a 32-year-old man accused of not showing up for a scheduled court appearance in Robertson County on cocaine charges.

Bryant Dowlen has a long history of selling cocaine and has been to prison for past offenses, according to Springfield police.

He has been on the run since October 2016 and the Robertson County District Attorney’s Office has issued a 50-state extradition order in the case that he is located.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 or Crime stoppers at 615-382-3799.