Man wanted by Franklin police for stalking; Reward offered

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a 21-year-old man wanted by Franklin police for stalking.

According to a release, immediately following his release from jail for domestic assault, Javonte Easley began stalking the victim.

Police said Easley is believed to be in the Franklin or Nashville area.

Information that leads to his location and arrest is worth up to $1,000.

Anonymous calls can be submitted to Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.