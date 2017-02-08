Man found guilty in Harding Inn fire that left 2 injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local jury has found a 31-year-old man guilty of a 2015 arson at the former Harding Inn that injured two people.

Antoine Clark will face 25 to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated arson.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, Clark threatened to kill a resident of the abandoned hotel, located at 350 Harding Place, on July 7, 2015.

Clark stacked mattresses outside Room 456 and set them on fire, trapping six people inside the room, including a pregnant woman, who were all later rescued from the balcony by Nashville firefighters.

Victims saw Clark flee the building, saying he hoped they all burned to death, according to a media release from the Nashville Fire Department.

The pregnant woman and a man were taken to Southern Hills hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jurors deliberated for 45 minutes on Wednesday before finding Clark guilty of aggravated arson.

He faces 25 to 40 years in prison and will serve 100 percent of the sentence, which will be decided on March 24.

A second man arrested in the arson, Joshua Brooks, still awaits trial on an identical charge after admitting to arson investigators that he was involved in the fire.

Metro police said at the time of the fire that Clark is a violent sex offender who was convicted in 2006 of aggravated sexual battery on a child under the age of 13.

At the time of his arrest, police said he was wearing a tracking ankle bracelet.