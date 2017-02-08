Man arrested after burglary at Hustler Hollywood store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after the Hustler Hollywood store in Midtownwas burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Hustler Hollywood store at 14th Avenue North and Church Street when the security alarm went off around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the suspect smashed the front doors with a rock and officers found him walking out the back door.

The suspect reportedly had 10 adult DVDs in his possession when police took him into custody.

Detectives told News 2 the suspect was on probation for robbing a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike a few weeks ago.

No additional information was immediately released.

In July 2016, a man was arrested after he was found in bed in an Old Hickory home with a stolen mannequin from the Hustler store.

