Madison grandmother accused of selling meth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville grandmother was arrested after police say she admitted to selling methamphetamine from her home, where her two grandchildren live.

According to an arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Shannon Westcott’s Connare Drive home was searched on Tuesday by Madison Precinct police detectives.

Ten grams of meth were reportedly found in Westcott’s bedroom. Her grandchildren are ages 2 and 5, according to the affidavit.

Their mother, 26-year-old Samantha Roberts, also lives in the home.

Both women were arrested on Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect.

Westcott was also charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell, and she allegedly told police she sells meth to make a “little extra money.” Westcott also faces a weapons charge for a handgun and shotguns found in the home.

Both women are due in court on Thursday, Feb. 9.