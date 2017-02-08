MACC lets adopters to name their own price during February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During the month of February, Metro Animal Care and Control is allowing adopters to name their own price when adopting a pet from the shelter.

“Valentine’s Day is traditionally a time when we celebrate our closest loved ones. During the entire month of February, adopters at MACC feel the love is in the air, as they name their own price for this adoption event,” said spokeswoman Rebecca Morris.

Adoption fees for dogs are regularly $90 and that money goes toward the care, housing, feeding and medical attention given to Nashville’s adoptable animal community.

All animals adopted through MACC are up-to-date on their vaccinations, microchipped and are spayed or neutered.

Potential adopters will meet with an adoption counselor to find the best pet for their family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open for adoptions Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit macc.nashville.gov.