Lawmakers target Tennessee Lottery for ‘predatory marketing tactics’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee representatives have introduced legislation aimed to change the way state’s lottery advertises.

Rep. Andy Holt says he raised concern last month over the way the Tennessee Lottery commercials “were being used in predatory ways.”

Holt believes the ads target the state’s “most economically vulnerable citizens by encouraging them to purchase lottery tickets rather life sustaining good such as food.”

The lawmaker says research highlights the way lottery ads target the disadvantaged, which he calls “shameful.”

Rep. Holt’s legislation would set up an independent commission to vet all lottery ads.

He explained in a press release, “The legislation is still being drafted, but it will likely call for an independent commission made up of a marketing consultant, pastor, financial adviser and an addiction counselor who will vet all lottery ads to ensure they are not encouraging players, in any form or fashion, to play the lottery over the purchase of life sustaining goods/services; and must not market the lottery as a potential means to provide for financial wellbeing. The commission will be financed by lottery revenue.”

Sen. Lee Harris has joined Holt to co-sponsor the bill.

News 2 reached out to the lottery for comment. It released the following statement:

“The Tennessee Education Lottery’s advertising is designed with broad, fun appeal to those who are 18 and older and allowed to play. Tennessee Lottery advertising has never been, and never will be designed for any specific demographic, and is one of many strategies that have helped raise more than $4 billion for education.”