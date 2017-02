DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash that closed the eastbound lane of Interstate 40 in Dickson County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near mile marker 63 around 6:45 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it was single-vehicle crash.

The THP advised drivers should be able to get off I-40 and right back on.

No additional information was released.