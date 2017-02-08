Heart disease still leading cause of death in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heart disease remains the leading cause of death across the state of Tennessee with stroke rated fifth.

Last year, 15,674 people died of heart disease. That’s nearly 24 percent of all deaths in Tennessee that year.

In 2014, Tennessee had the seventh highest heart disease rate and the third-highest age-adjusted stroke rate in the nation.

The Tennessee Department of Health is reminding everyone that lifestyle changes can save lives.

“There are three significant ways to improve heart health, and they are all within reach of most Tennesseans,” said Morgan McDonald, MD, said. “Increasing physical activity, not using tobacco and eating healthier foods in appropriate portions can help you avoid heart conditions and stroke.”

Health officials recommend doing the following to have good heart health:

Don’t smoke. Smoking significantly increases your risk for heart disease and stroke. Call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free individualized coaching by phone or online to help you stop smoking.

Know your numbers. High blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes can lead to heart disease. Ask your health care professional if you are at risk and how often you should be screened for these risk factors.

The food you eat has a major impact on heart health. Vegetables, fruits, lean meat and whole grains are important for a heart-healthy living.

Do things you love for exercise. While a workout in a well-equipped gym can be helpful, so can walking, dancing, swimming, hiking and other activities that make you move with a smile on your face.

Find healthy ways to relieve stress. If you tend to smoke or eat rich foods when stressed, think about other things you can do to bring comfort or reward yourself. A walk with a friend or pet? Sugar-free gum? Exploring a path you haven’t been on before? Buying something you like that has nothing to do with food or tobacco? With all the money you save not buying tobacco products, you may find yourself able to afford other items you want or need.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

February is also American Heart Month. For additional information about heart health, visit the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/HEARTORG/.