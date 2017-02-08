Gallatin police seek 2 robbery suspects

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police are seeking two suspects in a January robbery of a local market.

Two men entered the La Hispana Market on 633 S. Water Avenue on Jan. 20 just before 4 p.m.

Gallatin police said at least one of the men was armed when they robbed the owners and fled the scene.

The gunman is described as a man 5 foot 4 inches to 5 foot 5 inches tall, with a small frame, brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The victim told officers his hair was shaved next to his ear.

The second suspect, referred to as the lookout by Gallatin police, is described as a man 5 foot 7 inches and 5 foot 8 inches and skinny with short black hair and green eyes. He was wearing blue pants and a blue zip-up jacket.

Gallatin police said the second suspect was also wearing either a red hat or red knit mask.

The victims told police that both suspects had an accent and are possibly from El Salvador or Guatemala.

Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.