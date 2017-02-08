24 officers, chief of Nashville police travel to Ohio for comrade’s funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over two dozen Metro-Nashville police officers are travelling to Ohio for their fallen comrade’s funeral on Friday.

Officer Eric Mumaw will be laid to rest after an 11 a.m. service at Linworth Baptist Church in Worthington, Ohio, about 10 miles outside of Columbus.

At least five Nashville officers arrived Wednesday but 24 are expected, along with Chief Steve Anderson and the Drill and Ceremony team.

Even more law enforcement is expected to pour in from around the country over the next two days.

The 44-year-old died last week while rescuing a woman from taking her own life in the Cumberland River in Madison.

PHOTOS: Remembering Officer Eric Mumaw

A memorial was held in Nashville on Monday. Thousands of people attended to honor Mumaw and his life of service after 18 years serving in the police department.

News 2’s Jessica Jaglois is in Ohio to follow the service and will have more on Good Morning Nashville. Click here for more on Officer Eric Mumaw’s death.