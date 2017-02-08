Couple thought to be in distress on side of I-40 jailed on drug charges

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and woman remain jailed in Dickson County after authorities discovered drugs and a loaded gun in their stalled car on Interstate 40.

Officers with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force came upon the rental car on the side of I-40 with its flashers on early Monday morning.

Dash cam video from the police car shows the task force officer walking up to the stalled car.

Thinking the couple inside might be in distress, he taps on the window multiple times and that’s when investigators say the officer plainly sees drugs and hundreds of dollars littered about the car.

The officer then asks Tevin Cooper and Penny Parker, who were driving from Memphis to Nashville and along the way ran out of gas, to open the door.

Once 25-year-old Cooper was out of the car, the agent discovered a loaded .38 revolver in his back pocket. The drug agent said the gun was cocked and ready to fire.

The agent also said both Cooper and Parker were under the influence of something at the time. Video of the stop shows the pair barely able to keep their eyes opened while they are in the back of the squad car.

The video also shows 50-year-old Parker performing poorly on a sobriety test.

On Wednesday, News 2 spoke with Cooper from the Dickson County jail where he said he is not guilty said he questions the search of the rental car.

“He went ahead and opened the door and started to immediately search me and I was like in the wrong, you know?” Cooper said.

He continued, “We were trying to tell him was, you know, we ran out of gas, and the guy [a friend] didn’t come back to us, but he went ahead and opened the door and started to immediately search me. And I was like automatically in the wrong and I tried to tell him that, you know, we sent our friend to get us gas, you know and he could see there was no gas in the car.”

According to Cooper, the four grams of cocaine found in the car were for “personal use.”

Authorities also discovered 500 pills used to treat Parkinson’s disease in the glove box. Drug agents said the medication can be ground up and cut with the cocaine.

Cooper is jailed on a $75,000 bond and faces drug and weapons charges. Police said he has a long arrest history out of Memphis that includes kidnapping and aggravated assault. According to him, those charges from last year were dropped.

Parker denied News 2’s request for an interview. She is charged with possession of drugs, DUI and driving on a suspended license.