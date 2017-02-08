Columbia firefighter accused of embezzling $74K

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A firefighter in Columbia was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted for allegedly embezzling $74,000 from the Columbia Firefighters Association.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department reported Michael Jones, of Lynnville, was taken into custody at Fire Station 5 on Nashville Highway.

Jones has been a firefighter with the city of Columbia for over 15 years.

The city has placed him on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of the charges.

He is set to be arraigned on Feb. 15.

No additional information was released.