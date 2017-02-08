3 of Fort Campbell quadruplets released from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three of the quadruplets delivered by the wife of a Fort Campbell soldier are back home following an extended stay at the hospital after their birth.

Kayla and Sgt. Charles Gaytan are the proud parents of quadruplets born at the end of 2016 without fertility treatment of any kind.

Babies Lillian, Victoria and Charles have all returned home. The final quadruplet, Michael, should be released from the hospital on Wednesday or Thursday.

Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last January, Kayla had just finished five months of chemotherapy and was in remission when she learned she was pregnant.

In December, she again started noticing symptoms of her cancer and a biopsy confirmed her fear that it had returned.

“You think you’ve beat it the first time. When it comes back, you’re just wondering why get pregnant with these four babies and then, you know, something like this happens,” Kayla told News 2 through tears.

After they were born, all four babies stayed in the NICU at Vanderbilt and their mother began another round of chemotherapy. It’s expected to last about 16 months.