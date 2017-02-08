2 injured after rollover crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police say two people were injured in a rollover crash that shut down a major intersection for over an hour.

Two cars collided at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane just before 5:45 p.m.

Police said one driver has minor injuries but the other was taken to Tennova Healthcare in serious but stable condition. Neither of names were released.

Both vehicles, a white GMC Envoy and a gray Pontiac Grand Am, were heavily damaged.

Investigating Officers said it appeared that the driver turning from Fort Campbell Boulevard on to Cunningham Lane failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic. That driver was cited for failure to use reasonable care.

The roadway was fully reopened about 7 p.m.