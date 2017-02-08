1 dies in Roane County shooting involving police officer

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Roane County man following a shooting involving a police officer.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Tuesday that it initially appeared Quintin Swicegood of Harriman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound but that an autopsy was planned as part of the investigation.

The release said Rockwood police officers responded to a report of a person who was possibly suicidal and located Swicegood in a parking lot. The TBI said preliminary information indicated officers arrived and Swicegood produced a handgun.

The TBI said one Rockwood officer and Swicegood both fired their weapons, with at least one bullet striking Swicegood. He died at the scene.