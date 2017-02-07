Todd, Clay County Schools announce closures due to illnesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Both Todd and Clay County Schools in Kentucky announced closures due to illness this week.

Todd County Schools is closing for the rest of the week due to various illnesses among teachers and students. Clay County Schools is closed on Wednesday only.

Stewart County Schools announced a similar closure on Monday.

Van Buren County Schools announced Sunday night they would be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illnesses, and Muhlenberg County Schools in Kentucky also cancelled class on those days.

Both Bedford and Overton county school districts were closed Friday.