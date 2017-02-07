Tim Shaw undergoes stem cell transplant in Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Titan Tim Shaw’s fight against ALS took him to Israel this week for a stem cell transplant.

A month ago, Shaw went to Jerusalem where he had stem cells harvested from his body at the Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem.

In a Twitter video, he says those cells were then purified, replicated and injected back into his spine Tuesday morning.

Shaw was one of 800 people to apply for the trial, but was one of only 30 selected for it thanks to the persistence of his friend Katura Horton-Perinchief who says she called every day until they just “got tired” of hearing from her.

Shaw said he is optimistic that good things are ahead after the procedure and Horton-Perinchief said the procedure “went well” Tuesday morning.

This is the second clinical trial for Shaw. He was part of a group treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but was a part of the “placebo” group.

Shaw’s struggle with ALS has been a public one since he announced it in August of 2014. He recently wrote a book titled “Blitz Your Life.”

He’s expected to be back in Nashville Thursday.

