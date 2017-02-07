TBI assists in homicide investigation in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a homicide investigation in McMinnville Tuesday.

According to a release, McMinnville police were called to a home in the 100 block of Lind Street on Monday afternoon. Upon their arrival, Barry Cole’s body was discovered inside an outbuilding located on the property.

Authorities said Cole, 55, lived at the home.

His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately released.