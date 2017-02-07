Strong storms expected for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee could see strong storms with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour on Tuesday.

The storms will come in two waves, the first arriving during the morning rush hour. That storm will likely bring heavy downpours, lightning, and small hail is possible. Click here to view the News 2 Storm Tracker Forecast.

The second line of storms is expected to move in later in the morning and stick around through the early afternoon. That storm line could bring damaging winds; hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The showers will remain in our area until Wednesday before it a cold front comes through the area.

View the weather in your area with the News 2 Storm Tracker Radar.

When severe or winter weather threatens, you can get push alerts about the weather through the WKRN Weather app. Click here to download it now!

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.