NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say a man was injured when he broke into Acme Feed & Seed in downtown Nashville Tuesday morning.

The suspect reportedly used a hammer to break through a glass door at the business shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The man was injured by the broken glass and transported from the scene to Nashville General Hospital.

His identity and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.