NES warns of utility scams targeting local businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service is warning consumers about a recent utility scam targeting local businesses.

NES said in a press release that the scammers have the ability to alter the name that appears on caller ID so that customers see NES’ name and phone number instead. The scam artist then claims the customer’s account is past due and immediate payment is required.

They said customers are told their power will be disconnected if they don’t provide payment information as soon as possible.

NES offers these tips to help customers protect themselves:

If someone calls threatening to cut off your power if you don’t pay, hang up. This is a scam.

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller. Also, NES does not provide a toll-free number to call back for processing payments.

If someone in a utility uniform shows up at your door for unscheduled service, check for proper identification and have them wait outside while you call NES at 615-736-6900 to verify their information.

If you have doubts about a phone call, email, text or on-site visit, reach out to NES before taking any action.

If you think you are a victim of a scam, contact the local police.