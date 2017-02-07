Nashville man indicted in 3 murders, 2 other shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Grand Jury has returned indictments against a man in three murders as well as two other shootings.

Michael Woods, 24, is facing multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful gun possession.

Below are the crimes he is accused of committing:

Firing shots into a car with three people inside in North Nashville on Aug. 29, 2016

Shooting a man at 12th Avenue North and Wheless Street on Oct. 21, 2016

Murdering Robert Richardson, 24, on Saint Louis Street on Oct. 24, 2016

Murdering Chad Miller and Charity Adams on Saint Louis Street on Nov. 27, 2016

Woods is being held in lieu of $2,075,000 bond and will be arraigned on his charged Wednesday.

Another man was also arrested in the November shooting. Steven Robinson is also facing counts of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful gun possession. His bond is set at $500,000.

