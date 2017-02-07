Nashville man indicted in 3 murders, 2 other shootings

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Michael Woods (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Michael Woods (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Grand Jury has returned indictments against a man in three murders as well as two other shootings.

Michael Woods, 24, is facing multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful gun possession.

Below are the crimes he is accused of committing:

Woods is being held in lieu of $2,075,000 bond and will be arraigned on his charged Wednesday.

Another man was also arrested in the November shooting. Steven Robinson is also facing counts of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful gun possession. His bond is set at $500,000.

News 2 is committed to tracking crime across Middle Tennessee. Visit wkrn.com/crimetracker for the latest.