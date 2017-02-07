Metro Council takes up three bills on short-term rentals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council discussed three proposals regarding short-term rentals in Nashville.

The bills, each proposed by different councilmembers would affect the future of popular websites like Airbnb and HomeAway.

The first, introduced by Larry Hager and Kevin Rhoten, would phase out non-owner occupied short-term rentals by 2021.

The second–proposed by Steve Glover, Robert Swope, and Sheri Weiner—would put a one-year stop on new permits.

And the third, proposed by Nancy VanReece, would put a three-year stop on new permits for non-owner occupied short-term rentals by 2021.

Both supporters of the proposals as well as opponents showed up to Tuesday’s meeting making their stance clear with signs, shirts, or stickers.