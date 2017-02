MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Macon County officials are seeking an inmate they say escaped the local jail.

The escapee has been identified as Eric Fray by the sheriff’s office.

The escape reportedly occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Details of his escape are not yet known.

Fray was in jail on drug charges.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.