LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at La Vergne Primary School were evacuated Tuesday after a report of a possible gas leak outside the school.

Students were taken via buses to nearby Roy Waldron Elementary School as a precaution.

Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said all students are safe. Students will be fed lunch at Roy Waldron.

The gas company has been called to the school and is investigating the issue.