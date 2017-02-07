Kentucky State Police arrest teacher for rape

HICKORY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police have arrested a Fulton County teacher on charges of rape.

Authorities said they received a complaint on Jan. 25 of inappropriate behavior between a 17-year-old student and a teacher in the Fulton County School system.

The Fulton County High School teacher, identified as 25-year-old Charlotte Netz, has been charged with felony third-degree rape following an investigation.

She was arrested in Union City, Tennessee, and extradited back to Kentucky on Feb. 3.