Hopkinsville store manager accused of stealing $15K

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A store manager in Hopkinsville is accused of stealing more than $15,000 from the business over several months.

Tina Stewart was arrested Monday night.

An arrest report alleges that between August 31, 2016 and January 6, 2017, Stewart took cash from the lottery ticket drawer while she was working as the store manager at Max Fuel on Canton Street.

She repeatedly would destroy deposit slips and take the cash to the back office, the report stated.

According to police, the total taken is $15,025.

Stewart is charged with theft by unlawful taking.