GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Gallatin are looking for a missing teenager.

Zion Jeiel Dewayne Brown, 15, went missing in January from the Group Effort home in Gallatin.

Brown is 6 foot tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweat pants and flip flops.

If you know where he is contact Gallatin Police immediately at (615) 452-1313.