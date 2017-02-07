Developers wanted for land around Music City Star in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Donelson could become Nashville’s first transit-oriented community.

The Regional Transit Authority has now put the land surrounding the Music City Star train up for lease.

The goal is to find a developer that will create a mixed-use community around the train stop to offer restaurants, businesses, and living space.

Councilman Jeff Syracuse, whose district covered Donelson and Opry Mills, told News 2 he’s already gotten calls from interested parties.

