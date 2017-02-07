Deputies: Child with autism locked in cage inside Tenn. home

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of child abuse and neglect after deputies say they were asked to check on a child with autism at a Jonesborough, Tennessee, home.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said deputies made the welfare check at a home located on Miller Crossing Road around 5 p.m. Monday.

Upon arriving to the home, deputies told Mickey Sparks, 69, and Patricia Laws, 43, they had received information that a child was kept in a cage.

Deputies reported when they entered a bedroom, they found a locked wooden cage on a mattress and a 10-year-old child with autism inside.

Deputies also said the cage smelled of urine and feces.

The Department of Children’s Services responded to the scene and removed three other children who lived at the home.

Sparks and Laws were both arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Both are currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center on a bond of $50,000 each.

They are both due in court on Tuesday.