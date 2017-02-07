NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall declined an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The sheriff would have been one of about a dozen sheriffs that met with the president on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Hall, a Democrat, is in Washington D.C. attending the National Sheriff’s Association’s Winter Conference. The group’s executive committee, of which Hall is a member, was invited to meet with the president as part of a listening session.

A spokesperson for Sheriff Hall said he was one of only three Democrats invited to the meeting and the only Democrat to not attend.

The spokesperson said the sheriff declined to attend because he was concerned the meeting would be focused on support of the president’s executive order on immigration. Immigration and border protection were key topics at the meeting.

The group also discussed some of the sheriffs’ concerns about the rising number of people dying from opioid overdoses in certain parts of the country.

The president tweeted about the meeting earlier Tuesday morning.

Should Sheriff Hall decide to seek a fifth term, he will be up for re-election in 2018.