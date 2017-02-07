Butch Jones completes changes to coaching staff at Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Head coach Butch Jones officially added Brady Hoke and Walt Wells to his coaching staff at Tennessee Tuesday.

Hoke is the former head coach at Michigan (2011-14) and joins the Volunteers are defensive line coach. He has also coached at Ball State, San Diego State, and Oregon but says he’s excited to head to Knoxville.

“Tennessee has a great tradition, a great program, and a rabid fan base. That is something you always want to be involved with,” he said.

Jones expressed enthusiasm over Hoke’s wealth of experience and success, saying, “We feel extremely fortunate to get someone of Coach Hoke’s caliber that will continue to develop our defensive linemen while also providing expertise and experience to all of our players and coaching staff.”

Wells is a Nashville native and takes over the Volunteers offensive line.

“We have a solid nucleus of players returning and a group of young players eager to learn and make an impact this season,” he said.

Wells has been a college coach for 21 years at schools like Eastern and Western Kentucky, but this is his first job at a power conference school.

Jones also moved Steve Stripling to Director of Football Program Development after coaching the defensive line for four seasons. Don Mahoney did not his contract renewed after four years with the offensive line.

Tennessee also fired director of football operations Chris Spognardi, who had been on paid administrative leave since August. Athletic director Dave Hart sent a letter Dec. 12 informing Spognardi that he was being fired for “gross misconduct.”