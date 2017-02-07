Body of 25-year-old man found at Fiery Gizzard

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a 25-year-old man was found at Fiery Gizzard in the Grundy Forest on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says a hiker found the body of Brandon Price, of Tracy City, between Werner Point and Sycamore Falls.

“The preliminary investigation does not give us any reason to believe there was foul play, but we will not rule anything out until the autopsy has been completed”, said Sheriff Clint Shrum.

Price, 25, was reported missing from his home on Jan. 6. Investigators initially believed Price was possibly headed to California where his father lived.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.