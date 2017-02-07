After losing classmate in fire, Nashville school gives out smoke detectors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKR) – A Metro-Nashville school reeling from tragedy is giving back to its community.

It’s been two months since Neely’s Bend Elementary lost one of their own to a house fire. Tuesday, students and teachers hit the streets, trying to see that it doesn’t happen again.

The fire happened back in early December, killing kindergartner Christopher Mejia-Hernandez, and his two-year-old sister Lujana.

Loaded down with smoke detectors, teachers and students visited dozens of mobile homes in the area, delivering two smoke alarms per home.

School officials say the devices could prevent future tragedy.

“That was part of the problem with our student that passed away, They didn’t get the proper notification to get out of the home,” explained Dr. Derrick Salter, Principal of Neely’s Bend Elementary. “We had the mother’s blessing to come over and deliver smoke detectors to the homes.”

In all, 250 smoke detectors were delivered to just under 80 mobile homes.

The devices were donated by local organizations, including the Kiwanis Club.