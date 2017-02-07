50-year-old man hit by car in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit by a car in Lebanon Tuesday night and transported to a Nashville hospital.

According to police, the accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at N. Cumberland Street near Coles Ferry Avenue.

Witnesses reported Donald Morgan, 50, of Nashville, stepped into the northbound lane and was hit by Chevy Cobalt.

Witnesses further told police the driver had no time to react to avoid hitting Morgan.

Both Northbound lanes were shut down during the investigation.

Emergency responders stabilized Morgan and brought him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.