300-home development shot down at La Vergne city meeting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After citizens voiced their worries about a proposed 300-home development in La Vergne, the city has declined to approve a rezoning request to make it possible.

Mayor Dennis Waldron said the zoning of 466 Stones River Road from R1 (low-density) to R3 (high-density) isn’t going to happen.

“We feel this is the best decision for La Vergne,” he said in a statement.

“It was obvious tonight that La Vergne has passionate citizens who are proud to live in this city,” noted city official Rachel Heggen.

A developer hoped to build hundreds of townhomes on property that backs up to the largest subdivision in Tennessee, but nearby residents worried it would lessen their quality of life.