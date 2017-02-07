19-year-old Murfreesboro woman reported missing by friend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for the public’s help after a 19-year-old woman was reported missing Tuesday morning by a friend.

According to a release, Delaney Jablonski was last heard from earlier today via text.

Police said no foul play has been suggested, but she has been entered into the system as a missing person.

Jablonski weighs about 115 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

She drives a 2012 Nissan Altima and was last seen wearing a pink Victoria’s Secret shirt, gray pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-893-1311.