Woman takes homemade food to officers at Madison Precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Among the mourners at Officer Eric Mumaw’s memorial service on Monday was the niece of a former sheriff.

Ann Hinson told News 2 she wanted to attend because her family is so connected to law enforcement. Her uncle was the sheriff of Columbia.

Hinson takes food to the officers at the Madison Precint, where Mumaw worked, because they feel like family.

“Well that kind of helps them out and cheers them up because they’ve got a hard job, and I do what little I can to help,” she said.

“I make homemade stuff and take it over there to them, and they enjoy it,” she added.

Hinson told News 2 she understands the hard job law enforcement officers have.

