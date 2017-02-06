Valentine’s specials offered at Tennessee State Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re looking for a special way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, look no further.
Tennessee State Parks is offering specials throughout the month at seven various park restaurant.
From delicious meals and romantic getaways, state parks are offering a variety of overnight and dining options.
Valentine’s meal specials will be available at these state park restaurants during select times in February:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park (931) 484-7186
- David Crockett State Park (931) 762-9541
- Fall Creek Falls State Park (423) 881-5241
- Montgomery Bell State Park (615) 797-3101
- Natchez Trace State Park (731) 968-8176
- Paris Landing State Park (731) 642-4311
- Pickwick Landing State Park (731) 689-3135
Several of the parks are also offering lodging discounts and Valentine’s-themed activities. Click here for more information.