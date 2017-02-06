Valentine’s specials offered at Tennessee State Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re looking for a special way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, look no further.

Tennessee State Parks is offering specials throughout the month at seven various park restaurant.

From delicious meals and romantic getaways, state parks are offering a variety of overnight and dining options.

Valentine’s meal specials will be available at these state park restaurants during select times in February:

Cumberland Mountain State Park (931) 484-7186

David Crockett State Park (931) 762-9541

Fall Creek Falls State Park (423) 881-5241

Montgomery Bell State Park (615) 797-3101

Natchez Trace State Park (731) 968-8176

Paris Landing State Park (731) 642-4311

Pickwick Landing State Park (731) 689-3135

Several of the parks are also offering lodging discounts and Valentine’s-themed activities. Click here for more information.