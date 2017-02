NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were stabbed Monday morning in south Nashville after a fight.

The stabbing happened at Thirsty Turtle on Bell Road just after 1 a.m.

According to Metro police, an argument led to a fight in the establishment’s parking lot.

A pool cue and a tree limb were potential weapons, police said.

The two men were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.