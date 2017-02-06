Fire reported near Cummins Station in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A truck fire has been reported near Cummins Station in downtown Nashville.

The scene is located at 10th Avenue South and the fire began at around 11:15 a.m.

A truck from Earth Savers, a recycling company, was picking up recyclables outside Cummings Station Monday when the driver parked and went inside the building to get his daily pick up.

The driver told News 2 he heard people saying a dump truck was on fire, he came out and he saw his truck, mostly the cab, on fire.

Nashville firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.