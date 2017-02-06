Stewart County Schools closed for the week due to illness

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stewart County Schools are the latest to be closed due to illness.

The system told News 2 schools will be closed for the rest of the week, according to the director of schools.

Van Buren County Schools announced Sunday night that they would be closed Monday and Tuesday because of the illness.

Muhlenberg County Schools in Kentucky have also cancelled class on those days.

Both Bedford and Overton county school districts were closed Friday.

The number of flu cases are on the rise in Middle Tennessee. The department of health says 29 out of 95 Tennessee counties have had at least one case of the flu.