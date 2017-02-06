Sheriff: Suspect in triple killing wanted in home invasion

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man they’re searching for in connection with three deaths in the Panhandle and in Alabama is now suspected in a home invasion.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan told reporters that 44-year-old William “Billy” Eugene Boyette is suspected of shooting a woman during a home invasion Monday morning near Pensacola. Kayla Crocker was taken to a hospital for treatment; her 2-year-old son wasn’t injured.

Boyette is suspected in the deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, Florida, and Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama.

The sheriff says 37-year-old Mary Rice, who is believed to be traveling with Boyette, took Crocker’s 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The pair reportedly went to a nearby gas station and a Hardee’s restaurant after the attack.