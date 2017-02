THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 65 was shut down briefly Monday evening after a semi caught fire in southbound lanes.

A few lanes reopened a short time after it happened befoe 5:30 p.m. about halfway between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway.

TDOT estimates the lanes will remain closed until at least 6:30 p.m.

Northbound lanes are reportedly unaffected by the fire.

