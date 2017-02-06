Police: Suicidal person barricaded inside abandoned Columbia church

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suicidal person barricaded themselves inside an abandoned church in Columbia Monday afternoon.

The incident began before 2 p.m. on High Street, according to Columbia Fire Chief Tommy Hemphill.

Chief Hemphill told News 2 police are at the scene and communicating with the person, who is reportedly familiar to law enforcement.

Lt. Jeremy Alsup also said authorities are expected tol address the media with details shortly.

