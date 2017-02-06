Police: Man says he was shot while jogging in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man says he was shot while jogging last Friday.

According to the police report, it happened around 11:15 a.m. on East Main Street when the man says a car slowed down near him.

The victim told police he felt like someone pushed him, looked down, and saw his leg was bleeding. The report says “a witness” brought him to the hospital, which is where police were called.

The reporting officer said he observed a gunshot wound to the man’s thigh and pinky.

Police say dispatch did not receive any calls of “shots fired” related to the incident, and the victim said he doesn’t know anyone who would try to hurt him.