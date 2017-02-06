Officers from Ohio police department drive in for Mumaw’s memorial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers from Westerville, Ohio, drove into Nashville for Officer Eric Mumaw’s memorial service on Monday.
That’s where Mumaw started his law enforcement career as a reserve officer before moving to Music City.
Officer Michael Pavolino told News 2 he and his colleagues “feel very much a connection with him as a brother in blue.”
“He was a policeman from the first day that I ever meet him. That was his ultimate goal. That’s what he wanted to do,” he explained.
Pavolino said he always had a smile on his face and loved to work the third shift.
“When there’s a loss, it’s not just one of us; it’s a family, and we want to come together as one,” the officer added, saying it’s also no how Mumaw died that they’ll remember–but how he lived.