National Hispanic real estate group launches Nashville chapter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals just launched a chapter in Nashville.

Eva Angelina-Romero, chapter president of the non-profit organization, told News 2 why the group saw a need for its services in Music City.

“There is a lot of first time home buyers in this community that do not understand the home buying process. A lot of them are first generation so they don’t understand how that works,” said Angelina-Romero.

That is where the NAHREP comes in. The non-profit group will provide industry professionals with education on the best practices in helping this growing clientele.

“We see a lot of families that are coming to Nashville, or they have been here for several years but they don’t have the resources, they don’t even have the knowledge on how to start a home buying process,” said Miguel Vega the Vice President of Diversity and Multi-Cultural Lending for First Community Mortgage.

“When you have 80 to 100 people coming in every day to Nashville, there is going to be a lot of Hispanics with that group,” said Angelina-Romero.

Members of the new to Nashville non-profit group told News 2 they look forward to being a resource to people in Music City. For more information, visit NAHREP’s website.