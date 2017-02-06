Musician finally home after being shot in East Nashville robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shot in the chest at point blank range, a local musician is finally back home after a robbery in East Nashville.

Matt Lovell told News 2 the bullet bounced off his sternum, punctured his gall bladder, and grazed both his lung and liver.

He’s played the guitar since before he could drive but hadn’t picked up an instrument for weeks until meeting with News 2 on Monday.

His time has been spent healing after a fateful day filled with writing ended in gunfire.

“I spent the whole day writing with my friend Leigh. We ended up at Red Door Saloon,” explained Lovell. “Left Red Door around 7:30, went to my car… I look up and someone’s got a gun in my face. They ordered me to get out of the car.”

The brief exchange would be followed by a single shot.

“Bullet came in from my right side at a pretty sharp angle,” said Lovell. “It was heading for my heart.”

In a daze, Lovell headed to Red Door, stumbling two blocks back.

“I kind of collapsed there on the front deck,” he said. “The crowd at Red Door was able to help me.”

He was then be rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he spent several days.

Countless procedures later, Lovell is back home while two juveniles face charges of especially aggravated robbery.

“I really have never felt any anger about it. Frustration maybe,” said Lovell. “I don’t understand it, but I’ve never felt angry.”

He’s had no time for anger. His days are now spent finding his strength and trying to get an album back on track with friend Charlie Lowell.

“I just can’t wait for people to hear it,” noted Lowell, who is behind his friend’s GoFundMe, which has since raised $40,000.

“There’s not really anything tangible you can do,” said Lowell. “But you want to take action, and the Go Fund Me was a great way for all of us to take action.”

Lovell, who originally had no health insurance, has been overwhelmed by the response.

“This has made it abundantly clear, just what a great family surrounds me,” said Lovell.

Close friends are now planning a benefit concert to help Lovell in his recovery.

The concert is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Basement East at 8 p.m. Headliners include the Brothers Osborne, Leigh Nash, and Kree Harrison.